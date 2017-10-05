Gallatin church holds safety conference for other congregations

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee church opens their doors to provide tips on how to stay ready for any emergency scenario.

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ shooting was a wakeup call for church leaders across the state.

Terrell Somerville, lead pastor at Freedom Church in Gallatin, has had a safety plan in place for some time.

“It broke our hearts you know, the pastor and his wife were also shot,” he added. “We reiterated to our flock, we want you to know don’t be scared to come to church. We have a safety team in place.”

That safety team is led by a law enforcement officer, who just so happens to be a member.

“I think what we’re seeing is unfortunately an uptick in violence at places of worship,” said the team lead, Mike Oliver. “We just need to have people in place to prevent anything like that from happening again.”

Freedom Church is prepared, with a team of 20 or so members.

The group is made up of volunteers, who train for several scenarios.

“Emergency plan with storms, active shooter, if you have a domestic situation, what if someone has a heart attack, we have a plan in place to be ready for that,” added Sommerville.

It’s a plan others were eager to learn from.

“We’re from Generation Church in Portland Tennessee,” said one man on his way inside the meeting. “We’re always trying to learn new and innovate ways to better our security within church, within our community and everywhere else.”

When coordinating and planning these security teams, the church stressed the importance of including the teams in a churches insurance policy to ensure the members are properly covered.

They also urge congregations to consider hiring a law enforcement officer to patrol during service times.