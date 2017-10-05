Future of Fairgrounds Nashville to be discussed at meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People are gathering Thursday night for a meeting about the future of Fairgrounds Nashville.

At the center of the issue is whether a major league soccer stadium should be built. Nashville is in the running to be one of two cities that will get its own major league soccer team.

To win, the mayor has proposed a plan to put the stadium at the fairgrounds in South Nashville.

During the meeting, attendees will be able to ask the Board of Fair Commissions what will happen to the flea market, raceway and fair if a stadium is built on the property.

The assistant director of the fairgrounds told News 2 ahead of the meeting the 117 acre property is large enough to have a stadium and keep the flea market and raceway.

