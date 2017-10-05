Dancing Lights of Christmas not just saved this year–but for next 3 as well

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Not only has Dancing Lights of Christmas been saved this year—but it was saved for at least the next three years as well.

News 2 learned Thursday the event’s contract with the Wilson County Ag Center in Lebanon will last for a minimum of four years.

In the terms of the contract, Director Larry Tomlinson said the ag center will receive $1 per car that visits the popular holiday lights show, and the owners of the event must pay a $3,500 vendor fee plus $5,000 to set up and tear down their lights.

This year’s dates for the Dancing Lights of Christmas have yet to be announced. Setup is still underway in Lebanon.

Additionally, the well-known annual lights display at Fiddler’s Grove won’t take place this year since the Dancing Lights of Christmas are coming to town.