NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Cheatham County early Thursday morning.

It happened near exit 192 around 12:45 a.m.

Details on the crash weren’t immediately known.

Traffic is being diverted onto McCrory Lane.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the road to fully reopen around 6 a.m.

