Clarksville given federal grant for implementation of body cams

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville was awarded a federal grant of nearly $340,000 by the federal government for a body-worn camera program.

The grant was awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.

According to city officials, Clarksville is the only agency in Tennessee to receive an award in this round.

The grant program requires a 50/50 match from the city, and a budget amendment for that amount will be presented to the City Council.

It would allow the Clarksville Police Department to develop policies and an implementation program to begin using body-worn cameras.

“We’ve worked hard for more than two years on this grant, and I’m thrilled to announce our application has been approved,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “The Clarksville Police Department does an excellent job with community relations, and body-worn cameras will only enhance these relationships by providing additional transparency and accountability.”

“This shows the U.S. Department of Justice has faith in the Clarksville Police Department’s ability to properly implement this program,” Police Chief Al Ansley said. “This is just the first step in a phased approach that will require a lot of public input, planning and training. Because this is a complex process, we expect Clarksville police officers won’t begin wearing body-worn cameras until late 2018 or early 2019.”

The public will be invited to provide input, review and comment during policy development and final review through public meetings, the city’s website and social media.