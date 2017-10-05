Accused serial burglar under investigation for 25 more break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old man who was out on bond and awaiting trial for allegedly burglarizing 8 businesses last October is under investigation in at least two dozen more.

Metro police say Clarence Wright Jr. was arrested on six new charges Thursday, four burglaries and two thefts, in connection to crimes that took place in the Gulch area on Oct. 1 of this year.

Wright is accused of burglarizing Apothecary, Potbelly, Biscuit Love, and A+ storage that night. According to a press release, officers also recovered a stolen minivan possibly used during the crimes.

Metro police say Wright is the subject of continuing investigations in the East, West, Hermitage, Madison, Midtown Hills and North precincts. In many of the cases, entry was made by smashing out glass doors or windows.

The 22-year-old’s bond on the new charges is set at $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court next Wednesday on the eight burglary and seven theft counts from 2016.