1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-24 West in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed early Thursday morning and a woman injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch.

It happened in the westbound lanes around 1:30 a.m. near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

Metro police told News 2 the car left the roadway, went through a fence rolled until landing in a parking lot. Both victims were thrown from the car.

The identity of the victims was not immediately released.

The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 4 a.m.

