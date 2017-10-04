Weekend Trouble: Could the tropics washout this weekend?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Right off the bat, it is still TOO EARLY to call for exact details, but the tropics COULD play a role in our weekend weather.

As of this morning, two different disturbances are looming. One off the south Florida coast with another in the southern Caribbean. Both could bring rain, but the more dominant feature resides by Nicaragua in Central America.

There is an 80 percent chance that over the next day or two this disturbance could become a tropical storm. If it does, the name will be Nate. In return, the 14th named storm of the 2017 season for the Atlantic Basin (includes Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico).

What we do know is that “Nate” should move north, into the Gulf by Friday or Saturday. From there, uncertainty in the forecast means either a washout for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, or just a few light showers. If “Nate” moves closer to Florida, we will not see much rain at all. HOWEVER, if the path takes this storm straight north towards the central gulf, we are in for very heavy rain with a potential for flooding.

Timing for heaviest rain IF we are highly impacted would be in a window from Sunday to Monday. Again, there is another possibility that we may not see much rain at all. Nonetheless, humidity levels will go way up, making it feel like the middle of summer.

While exact details are tough to determine right now, new information will come into the StormTracker Weather Center over the coming hours and days. We will make sure to keep you posted with the latest.

Get the rest of the forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play