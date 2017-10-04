Vigil for Vegas being held Wednesday at Woodmont Christian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is coming together to remember the hundreds injured and nearly 60 killed in Las Vegas.

Woodmont Christian Church has been a gathering place for those trying to get a grasp on Sunday’s tragic events.

The church opened its doors Monday for anyone who simply needed a place to reflect, and on Wednesday, it’s hosting a more formal, organized service.

“Please pray for the families who have lost loved ones in another senseless shooting. Also pray for those who have been injured and are now fighting for their lives,” Woodmont Christian said in its announcement.

Anyone and everyone is invited to attend the 5 p.m. vigil in the church’s sanctuary. It’s located at 3601 Hillsboro Pike just south of Old Hickory Boulevard.

