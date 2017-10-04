Vanderbilt says hospital is experiencing baby boom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New mother Mariah Bracknell gave birth Tuesday to her daughter Anna Raquel at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

She told News 2 that when she walked into the waiting room, something caught her by surprise.

“When we came in, it was about four o’clock and I was having some contractions and three other ladies came in right with me. I told my husband of all days for us to come, it’s a full house. They were like, it’s pretty busy all the time.

Vanderbilt doctors say they are experiencing a baby boom. They say they are seeing about a 20 percent spike in births, averaging about 400 deliveries per month.

Doctors say the last three months set a record as the busiest period in the history of Vanderbilt.

They attribute the spike to the strengthening economy and the population explosion in Music City.

“Certainly as the economy has recovered, we are seeing more and more people want to start a family or grow their existing family. In addition to that, Nashville as a whole is experiencing a big population boom as more and more people move here. Many of those people are women and of child bearing age,” said Dr. Adam Huggins, assistant professor of Clinical Obstetrics Gynecology at VUMC.

To accommodate the spike in new births, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is making plans to expand it Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and its labor and delivery department.

Hospital staff told News 2 they are making plans for a six million dollar renovation at start of the new year.