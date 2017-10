NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An SUV crashed into the front of a home early Wednesday morning in South Nashville.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of Reischa Drive off Paragon Mills Road.

The SUV lost control in a curve and crashed into the front porch of the home.

The driver was trapped inside while firefighters worked to remove him from the SUV.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No additional information was immediately released.