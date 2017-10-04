So many donated blood in Las Vegas, critical need was met quickly

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – Hours after the shooting that claimed 59 innocent lives and injured more than 520 people, the outpouring of support and prayers could be seen all over the country.

Many also contributed to the victims monetarily, and others gave the gift of life. Blood donation centers were quickly established, and lines to donate were long.

The Red Cross told News 2 hundreds of people came out from across the entire city of Las Vegas. There were so many people they were able to get all the blood they needed very quickly.

Now, at this time, the Red Cross says the need for blood is not critical, but it is constant, so they are always looking for donors.

There is a donation center set up at the MGM, and it’s open until 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

