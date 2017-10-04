Police search for man accused in 2 Nashville murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’re searching for the man accused of killing two other men in late September.

Luis Colindres-Varela, 20, faces two counts of criminal homicide in the Sept. 24 shooting deaths at the Maple Crest Apartments.

Colindres-Varela is accused to be the gunman in the murders of Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, who were shot to death as they sat in a black sedan just before 6:30 a.m.

According to police, detectives believe the 20-year-old was riding in a white Chevrolet Traverse that pulled up to the Lincoln. Gunmen then emerged and opened fire on the victims.

The shooters then jumped back into the Traverse and fled, authorities stated.

The suspected driver of the Traverse, Oscar Delgado-Flores, 23, of Smyrna, was arrested on Sept. 28 and is charged with two counts of murder.

Efforts to locate Colindres-Varela have been unsuccessful thus far. He was last known to have lived at the same apartment complex.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone in the Middle Tennessee area seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Spanish speaking operators are available.