Pet of the Week for Oct. 2, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Chipper- 6 years old- Male

Talk about a perfect gentleman, Chipper has great leash manners and already knows sit and down.

Mishka- 2 years old- Male

Mishka is a fun loving kind of guyl. He loves playtime with other pups, is very well behaved and kennel trained.

Whiskey- 1 year old- Male

Whisky is the sweetest boy you will ever met, he loves playtime in the yard and is doing great at all his puppy learning.

Bones- 5 years old- Male

Say hello to Bones. Bones loves window watching and a good feather toy.

Zoe- 4 years old- Female

Zoe is simply beautiful, loves to play and enjoys hanging with her cat friends.

