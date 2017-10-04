Nashville man surrenders in crash that killed 23-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man surrendered Wednesday on charges in a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman in June.

Ronald Meyers, 28, turned himself on an indictment charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

He’s alleged to be the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that turned into the path of a Jeep Wrangler on June 10 at the intersection of Burning Tree Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard.

The Jeep then hit his SUV, killing his passenger—23-year-old Kimberly Hudgens. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Myers was booked into the Metro jail on $100,000 bond.