Mother, son indicted in teen’s drowning in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A woman and her son have been indicted in the drowning of a teenager in Tennessee.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says in a news release that 43-year-old Anneckarena Beason and her 18-year-old son, Reginald Beason Jr., were indicted Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault resulting in death.

The statement says the body of 19-year-old Javaughn Williams was found in a Memphis swimming pool in August 2016.

After Williams had argued with Anneckarena Beason and others over the woman’s teenage daughter, a foot chase ensued. Williams jumped over a fence into the yard of a home with a 9-foot-deep swimming pool. Williams, who could not swim, was found in the bottom of the pool.

The Beasons are free on bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether they have an attorney.