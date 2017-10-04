Mental health professionals warn mass shootings can adversely affect health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mental health professionals say mass shootings like the one in Las Vegas can take a toll or even traumatize people who live hundreds of miles away.

As shaky cellphone videos that portray horrific images and sounds continuously enter our living rooms and social media feeds, they inform us. They help us to feel empathy and inspire to help in some way.

But the constant barrage can have a negative effect on our mental and emotional health.

“It puts us in a state of fear and a reactive state,” said Ramona Reid, founder of the Nashville Center for Alternative Therapy. “I’m not saying you have to turn off to that because that’s reality but it’s not meant to come at us 24/7. What I would say is you take in what you can take in and then come back to presence and remember that you’re safe in this moment.”

PHOTOS: Shooting on the Vegas strip

Reid says try to stay in the present moment and take a step back from the images.

“You have to come back to center and be present with yourself,” she said. “Back to peace. Quiet that reactive ‘fight or flight’ and then you can go forward. That’s how we’re going to change the world, that’s how we’re going to make change.”

Inspired by recent events, Reid organized a “meditation flash mob,” which will take place Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. The location will be announced two days before the event in Nashville.

However, she wants people to participate no matter where they live.

“There’s a power in collected energy so if we’re all doing the same thing at the same time and focusing on peace – it’s giving us something to do that’s tangible,” said Reid.

Dr. Jon Ebert, associate professor of psychiatry at Vanderbilt University, says mass shootings can traumatize children as well.

“We want to reassure our children,” he told News 2. “While these things do happen and they’re really scary and unpredictable, there people are doing everything they can in the moment to make sure people are safe.”

Ebert encourages parents to acknowledge the stress they feel; reach out to family and friends; and then speak to their children in a calm and open way.

“I think the other thing we want to do is open-ended questions about what do the kids know?” He said. “What have they heard? And being able to model and demonstrate and talk about it. In talking about it, we can do it in a way that feels safe and boundaried.”

He also suggests that parents speak to their children in a quiet environment, away from busyness and stress.

If you want to participate in the Meditation Flash Mob, visit Facebook as the center will post updates on locations where it’s happening in Nashville.

Click here for complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting.