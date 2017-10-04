Memorial grows outside Las Vegas concert venue where 59 killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a growing memorial outside the concert venue where 59 people were gunned down and over 520 more were injured last Sunday in Las Vegas.

It’s one of many set up around the city as people stop to pay their respects, dropping off flowers and candles.

Groups also stopped to pray with one another or embrace a moment in silence.

PHOTOS: Shooting on the Vegas strip

We caught up with one Las Vegas resident who said the mass shooting had him “shocked.”

“Like, lost for words. Nothing like this has happened since I lived out here, and for it to happen in Vegas outside a concert venue is crazy,” he said.

“Everybody is hurt and sad, all my friends are sad, everybody I’ve talked to is just devastated by what happened,” he continued.

Click here for complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting.