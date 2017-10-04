Man wanted for robbing woman at Madison ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Madison ATM last week.

It happened at the Regions located at 599 Gallatin Pike on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

According to a Metro police release, the woman was making a cash deposit when the man approached her car, took her money and told her to drive away.

The gunman was described as in his late 20s or early 30s, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.