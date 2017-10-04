Man killed while crossing Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed when he was hit by a car while crossing a busy South Nashville street Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive near Nolensville Road around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver who hit him remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Old Hickory Boulevard was closed during the duration of the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.