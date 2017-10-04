Friend says Vegas victim needs all the prayers he can get

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – A family friend of one of the hundreds of people injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend said the man needs all the prayers he can get.

Jason McMillan has a connection to the Volunteer State – his father lives in Big Sandy, Tennessee, about 110 miles west of Nashville.

PHOTOS: Shooting on the Vegas strip

McMillan’s father, Mike, arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday to be with his son who was shot twice in the chest.

“Of course we’ve been praying for Mike, and we’ve also helped him to get to the airport early Tuesday morning so he could fly out to Vegas,” said Pastor Milton Gordon.

He continued, “The last report was that he had been induced into a medical coma because he needs to remain stable. He is serious, but stable – [that’s] the last report I had.”

Sonny Melton of West Tennessee was killed in the mass shooting that claimed the lives dozen of people.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Las Vegas concert attack