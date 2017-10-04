Fall Funtacular: Batey Farms offers family-friendly activities for fall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular takes us to Murfreesboro’s popular Batey Farms this week.

From pig races and corn mazes, Batey Farms has a lot to offer when it comes to fall activities.

“We’ve got pig races where Wilber the Pig will be out doing the refereeing this year for our pig races,” explained Brandon Whitt with Batey Farms. “We’ve got corn cannons, and pedal carts and fantastic food made by the Blackman Culinary Arts students from Blackman High School.”

He continued, “Obviously, we’ve got the corn maze as soon as you come in. We’ve got a large selection of pumpkins for folks to come out and pick pumpkins. You can paint the pumpkins here, as well. We’ve got a nice station set up for kids and adults as well to do a little artistic work.”

Guests can also take advantage of wagon rides, pumpkin painting and the ATV track.

The corn maze will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29, while pig races will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $13 for ages 10 and up and $10 for children ages four to 10. Children three and under are admitted free.

