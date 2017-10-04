East Nashville business owners work together to stop crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s after 4:30 a.m. No one’s around, and no one should be. The only eyes are from surveillance cameras at a hotdog stand in East Nashville.

And then two people pop into the picture.

“[They] were able to use their bolt cutters to get in our back door,” said Leslie Allen.

She owns the popular I Dream of Weenie hot dog van in the Five Points neighborhood of East Nashville.

Allen’s business was one of several burglarizes this past Sunday.

“They got inside, looked around. They didn’t do any damage,” she told News 2.

The suspects also targeted Italia Pizzeria, Lockeland Table, and Fanny’s House of Music.

But Allen and her neighbors were watching. In fact, they’re always looking out for each other.

“There is a lot of stuff that goes on,” she said. “In a sense, it’s up to us to be the first line of defense when something does occur.”

Allen acknowledges that police can’t be everywhere at all times. They can’t patrol every alley all hours of the night.

That’s why she and her fellow small business owners have each other’s backs.

“From our view, you see their shadow. You see their glass breaking,” said Leigh Maples with Fanny’s House of Music.

Maples told News 2 her alarm sounded Sunday morning and scared away the suspects. But if it hadn’t, she’s certain her neighbors would have been there to help.

“We all look out for each other,” she said. “There’s quite a network that helps us all be in touch with everything that’s going on.”

The suspects haven’t been caught. Allen says they appeared to be looking for cash but didn’t find it, which is the positive side of the matter.

The negative?

“It’s such a drag to be targeted as small business owners trying to be a part of the community,” Allen said.

But they’re a community now on the offensive to stop crime.