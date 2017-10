NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Dierks Bentley is opening a bar on Lower Broadway later this year.

Whiskey Row will be on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and Broadway. The bar will be three floors and will include a rooftop patio where customers can enjoy live music, food and dancing.

Bentley said Lower Broadway was his second home when he first moved to Nashville and it’s always been a dream to open a bar there.