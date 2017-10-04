Crews respond to explosion at East Tennessee chemical plant

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to an explosion at an East Tennessee facility Wednesday morning.

According to WJHL, it happened at the Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee, not too far from Johnson City and about 280 miles east of Nashville.

Multiple emergency crews have responded to the scene, according to WJHL.

A witness said she heard what sounded like three or four explosions and that her nearby home shook.

The facility was founded in 1920, and according to its website, produces “a broad range of chemicals, fibers and plastics found in products such as paint, adhesives, textiles, sports bottles, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.”