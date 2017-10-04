After evading police, accused killer arrested at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old in May was taken into custody at a Nashville home Wednesday.

Police said accused killer Jorge Flores was arrested without incident on Western Shore Drive after evading authorities for weeks.

Flores was wanted for the May 21 shooting death of Ammerli Josue Garcia-Munoz. The 25-year-old man was shot as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car at 1088 Murfreesboro Pike.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Kevin Tidwell, who is also accused in the case, was previously taken into custody.