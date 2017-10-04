25 pounds of marijuana seized from Donelson home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty-five pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun were found at a Donelson home Monday.

The discovery was the result of a several month’s long investigation by Metro police in conjunction with the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

During the execution of a search warrant at the home on Jonesboro Drive, officers seized approximately 25 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Christopher Moore, 38, was taken into custody at the home. He was charged with felony marijuana possession, possession of a weapon during a felony and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Moore is being held on a $76,000 bond.