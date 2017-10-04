2 teenagers arrested for breaking into cars on MTSU’s campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers were taken to juvenile detention after being arrested for breaking into vehicles on the Middle Tennessee State University campus.

Police said the young boys were not looking to damage any vehicles; they were looking for a crime of opportunity. Authorities said the burglaries may have been prevented if the students had simply done one thing.

Depending on the time of day or night, one student victim said she may or may not drive her car to campus, out of fear of it being broken into again.

Jasmine Riddle is an MTSU senior. Her car was broken into more than a week ago.

“It was kind of disappointing because I never thought that would happened to me especially on this campus,” Riddle said. “I’ve been here for four years and nothing ever happened here. So it’s really sad to think someone could go into my car and take my personal things.”

The senior parked her car in the library parking lot only to discover someone had ransacked it and taken everything in and out of sight.

“It was very violating to know that whoever took my items out of my car had access to a lot of my personal information,” Riddle said. “My wallet had my paper Tennessee Driver’s License in it, my student ID; it had even my insurance card, my Social Security card was in it. So, it’s really disturbing to know someone had all that information about me.”

Riddle has made a change to her driving habits, afraid her car will be broken into again.

“From now on I have a friend who I’ll just will leave my car at her house and walk over to campus if I need to come at the library at night because I don’t want to park my car there,” she said.

Riddle is not alone. Seven vehicles parked on Greek Row were broken into around the same time.

A handgun was also stolen out of a vehicle, which was parked behind the fraternity and sorority houses.

“That was just really scary to think that someone stole a gun out of someone else’s car and now there was just a gun walking around and we didn’t know where it was,” Riddle said.

MTSU police arrested two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, after they were spotted roaming a parking lot near Greek Row.

A third juvenile is now a person of interest.

“I think now it’s up to the community to give our youth something to do in their spare time so they are now engaging in crime,” Riddle said.

Police said these car burglaries could have been prevented.

“What we find is a number of people leave their valuable in open view and leave their vehicles unlocked,” said MTSU Police Chief Buddy Peaster. “In fact, it’s not that unusual in a place as big as Murfreesboro or Nashville to once in a while find people who walking through parking lots just checking door handles on cars.”

There are several surveillance cameras on Greek Row and throughout the MTSU campus; the chief said he will suggest adding additional ones.

The 21-year old who had his gun stolen was a visitor on campus, according to police. He told them he locked his vehicle, but there was no forced entry.

The firearm was entered into the FBI National Crime Information Center data base.