2 Gives Back – North Precinct of Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women that help make life a little easier, and better, for everyone.

This week, News 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs delivered drinks and sandwiches to the folks at the North Precinct of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Paige talked to lieutenant Pete Dusche and other members of the police department about their efforts to make their community safer.

The lieutenant mentioned the area is still seeing a lot of property thefts in the area and encouraged everyone to remember to lock up their valuables when they are home.

He also emphasized the community’s involvement in solving crimes. Lieutenant doo-shay says if you see something, let the police know as soon as possible.

You can watch the full conversation with Lt. Dusche below or on the WKRN-TV Facebook page.