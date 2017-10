NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died Wednesday night and another was injured in a shooting in Hermitage.

Metro police were called to a home on Couchville Pike just before 8:30 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Capt. Gordon Howey.

No one’s identity has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

