Zach Adams being held at Morgan County facility

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Zach Adams, the 33-year-old man found guilty in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, is currently being held at the Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg, Tennessee.

Adams has been at the facility since Sept. 25, three days after he was found guilty in the high-profile case.

He will serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 50 years for Bobo’s rape, kidnapping and murder.

Adams avoided the death penalty after a deal was stuck and approved by the prosecutor and Bobo family.

Adams was ultimately found guilty of the eight charges against him, including three counts of first degree murder, after the jury deliberated for 11 hours.

A status hearing for the other two men accused in Bobo’s murder, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry, is set for Nov. 14.

Bobo was 20 years old when she disappeared from her West Tennessee home in April 2011.Her remains were found more than three years later.