Wife of Tennessee man killed in Las Vegas: ‘Shots raining from everywhere’

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – “I saw Jason Alden, who was performing at that time, run off the stage.”

That’s when Heather Melton, of Tennessee, knew something was terribly wrong last Sunday when she was with her husband, Sonny Melton, in Las Vegas.

“And then people, mostly from the front of the stage, started running,” she told News 2.

They were at the outdoor music festival Route 91.

Her husband was one of 58 innocent people killed after a gunman fired hundreds of rounds into a crowd of around 22,000 concert goers. Authorities have since said the shooter used 12 devices to enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon.

“Then I started seeing people falling, and I told Sonny we should get down, and he said, ‘No, we will get trampled,’” Heather continued.

