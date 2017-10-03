Vanderbilt doctor explains devastating damage of gunshot wounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors and nurses treat about two gunshot wounds a day.

That includes wounds from small handgun gunshots, all the way up to high-powered rifles like the ones used in the Las Vegas concert shooting.

Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui is the trauma medical director at Vanderbilt. As a trauma surgeon, he regularly treats victims of gunshot wounds.

He says the higher the velocity and the larger the mass of the bullet, the more destruction it causes to the human body.

“So they call it the cavitary effect,” said Guillamondegui. “The bullet itself passes through the tissue. There’s an area around the bullet that has a secondary concussive effect. And that is what injures the rest of the tissue and causes so much damage.”

Dr. Guillamondegui says it’s very unlikely to save victims struck through the head, neck or spinal cord with one of those high-velocity bullets.

But victims struck in an extremity can have a high chance of survival, depending on the care they receive after the gunshot.

“If you’re struck in an extremity, your chance of survival is very high but that comes down to a couple of things. Number one, pressure on the wombs. Number two, the use of tunicates. Both of these have been rolled out in the presidential White House campaign called Stop the Bleed. We are teaching that to local people, whether they’re school teachers, first responders of any kind. Anything that can help you control the hemorrhage will keep somebody alive. And anybody can learn that.”

