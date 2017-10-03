Toasty October start: Will cooler air ever arrive?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Warm air winning out this week. Despite it being the start of October, it will feel closer to the middle of September. Middle Tennessee’s average high temperature this time of year is 76 degrees in Nashville. Each day during week should be well above the average and hold in the 80s.

Currently, a blocking pattern is keeping the weather rather steady. A persistent trough of low pressure out west holds cold air back, while a strong ridge sits over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Therefore, rain chances are locked out and warmth sticks around. By the weekend, the ridge breaks down, allowing more humidity to filter in, which helps to increase rain chances. While Saturday and Sunday appear mainly dry, a few showers cannot be ruled out.

What about colder air? We may have to wait at least another week.

