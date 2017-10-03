Student reports she was sexually assaulted on Vanderbilt campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt police are investigating after a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a male student in a residence hall.

The assault reportedly occurred on Saturday and students were notified of the alleged incident Monday afternoon.

Further details on the alleged incident weren’t immediately known.

This incident is at least the fifth sexual assault News 2 has learned of on campus so far this year.

Campus police are reminding students that sexual assault does not just occur between strangers and consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of the sexual encounter.

Vanderbilt police are available to assist students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any student who needs emergency assistance can call 615-421-1911 or the non-emergency assistance line at 615-322-2745.

The Project Safe Center offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 615-322-SAFE (7233).