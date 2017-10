NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A commercial building on fire at 512 8th Ave. South near Drexel Ave. and sent smoke over the city during the height of afternoon rush hour Tuesday.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and remained on scene to put out hot spots.

The building houses Center Stage, a nightclub.

The fire department says everyone got out safely.

This is a developing story. We will post an update as new information becomes available.