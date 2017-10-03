Spring Hill leaders expect city to surpass 40,000 in residents

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the past two years, Spring Hill city leaders predict close to 4,000 people moved to their city.

In the city’s last official census done in 2015, the population was more than 36,500.

“Spring Hill is a great place to raise a family,” said Spring Hill mayor Rick Graham.

Graham says the growth is exciting, but they want to make sure they keep up with the city’s infrastructure while it increases.

“Last year we did 699 new residential permits,” he told News 2.

Graham said the growth is not as fast as it once was but, still, the city is booming.

“We were the fourth fastest growing city in the United States 15 years ago,” the mayor explained.

A city-wide census being done right now will tell city leaders exactly how fast people are moving to the town on the Williamson-Maury county line.

“We anticipate that we will be over 40,000 people on this census,” Graham said.

He expects that will help them bring more businesses to town.

“When you hit that 40,000 mark, now, you got businesses coming to Spring Hill because we have the population,” said Graham.

But with extra people on the streets comes extra headaches.

“We are fortunate in Williamson County that we don’t have the high volumes of crime. We have very little violent crimes, although it is progressively getting worse. There’s more and more of that bad influence coming into Williamson County,” Lt. Mark Elrod told News 2 on Tuesday.

He said traffic is their biggest challenge.

“We probably have four to five, if not more, wrecks every day on Interstate 840 just because of the growth,” said Elrod.

Elrod said law enforcement agencies have to grow with their population.

“The population has doubled in the last 20 years and it looks like it is going to double even more,” said Elrod.

That is something he said he has seen happen over the last 20 years.

“Williamson County is not the quiet little community that it once was,” Elrod said.