Robberies, car thefts up so far this year across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department makes their crime data available to CrimeMapping.com, which allows the public to access a visual representation of where crimes are taking place in town.

While homicides in Nashville continue to pace towards a 10-year high, none were reported in the past seven days.

According to publicly available data, robberies in Nashville are up about 10 percent year-to-date. There were 20 reported in the past week.

Five robberies were reported near the Interstate 40 corridor on the west side of town.

There were also multiple robbery reports along Murfreesboro Pike, southeast of downtown.

Car thefts are up more than 75 percent so far in 2017, compared to the same time period last year. That translates to 800 more cars stolen this year than last year.

In the past seven days, cars have been stolen all across the city, but the eastern half of the county saw the most car thefts.

There were 80 reports of cars broken into over the past week across the city.

There was no clear trend as to where these happened. There were 60 reports of burglaries of homes or businesses this week, but no clear geographic trend.

Reporter Julie Edwards reports on crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.