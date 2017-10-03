Publix, Aldi ground turkey impacted by recall after metal shavings found

WASHINGTON (WATE) — A recall has been issued for 38,475 pounds of ground turkey due to a risk of the meat being contaminated with extraneous materials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall is for ground turkey produced by Prestage Foods, Inc. Metal shavings were found in a package on Sept. 27.

Products made for Publix, Aldi and Weis Markets are all impacted by the recall.

The recall is for ground turkey produced on Sept. 25 and 26.

The products have an establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail distribution centers in Tennessee, Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The USDA warns consumers to not eat the product but to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Recalled products include:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.