Investigators are looking into whether Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock modified some of his weapons with bump stocks. The bump stock is an after-market device that can turn a semi-automatic rifle into a fully automatic weapon that fires 400-800 rounds per minute. They are legal in most states.

