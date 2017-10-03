Navy identifies 2 lieutenants killed in East Tennessee plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Navy has identified the two lieutenants who died this weekend when their plane crashed in the Cherokee National Forest in East Tennessee.

The Navy says Lt. Patrick L. Ruth, 31, of Metairie, Louisiana, and Lt. j.g. Wallace E. Burch, 25, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died when their T-45C aircraft went down on Oct. 1.

Both pilots were assigned to the “Eagles” of Training Squadron 7 based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, according to a press release.

Military officials say Ruth had been in the Navy for nine years and was a member of VT-7 since 2015.

Burch had been in the Navy for nearly three years and was a member of VT-7 since 2016.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Further details weren’t known.