Nashville production company had crews at Vegas festival when shots rang out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In addition to the artists that took the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival where tragedy stuck Sunday night in Las Vegas, many of those working behind the scenes – managers, publicists and crew members are based in Nashville.

Moo TV, a Nashville video production company, had seven employees at the festival when the shots rang out. Five of those seven live in Music City.

The majority of the crew members were working for Jason Aldean and one for Jake Owen. Fortunately, they all made it out of the chaos safely.

“All guys are safe. They were in various positions during the concert. We had three crew members just off stage- the director, engineer and shader and three guys, two with hand-held cameras on stage, and one front house camera,” GM of Moo TV Devin Cundall explained to News 2.

Cundall said their employees had to take cover and that it was an especially close call it was for one of them.

“I know when the shooting started they all scrambled of course,” he said.

Cundall continued, “I know that one of our guys in the front of house position was right in the middle of it all and witnessed somebody getting killed right in front of them and I guess a family member of that person trying to hold remains together so lots of blood, lots of confusion and chaos. All of our guys were able to scramble to under stage and backstage to find cover, our guys were able to make it back to the video truck and barricade themselves with road cases and tour carts unaware of course as to what would happen next, as you can imagine.”

He told News 2 most of the employees flew back into Nashville Monday afternoon.

He added employees at Moo TV spent Monday talking about how to love on them when they return and that they are looking for the appropriate counseling options.

Some Moo TV crew worked at Monday night’s vigil for Vegas in Music City providing equipment and video for the event.

