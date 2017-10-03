Murfreesboro home shot at nearly 2 dozen times while women slept inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman and her friend didn’t stick around to find out why someone sprayed her home with nearly two dozen bullets early Sunday morning.

One of the bullets came through the woman’s bedroom window. She has since packed up her belongings and moved out.

Now neighbors are on edge.

It was a wake-up call neighbor Cheryl Christensen said she never expected.

“I froze,” Christensen said. “I didn’t know whether to get in the floor or what.”

Neither did Cheryl Baxter and her husband.

“It jumped me and my husband out of bed,” Baxter said.

There were so many bullets fired at a neighboring home, the women say it sounded like the gunfire in Las Vegas.

“Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!” Baxter said.

“It was like an AK-47,” Christensen said. “It went ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’ It didn’t stop.”

Murfreesboro police told News 2 the West Street home was shot at roughly 23 times. Seventeen bullets hit the house. Two more bullets pierced the front windows, including the bedroom window where one of the women was sleeping.

A 19-year old and her friend told police they were asleep and didn’t notice the bullet holes until Sunday afternoon. Neighbors said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m.

“It could have killed her, and that’s what scared us the most,” Christensen said.

The women’s two vehicles were also struck by bullets.

“I feel sorry for them people, I mean, just to have it hit home like that next door and next door to some kids that lived there,” Baxter said. “You know, it’s like they could have killed anybody.”

Baxter said the neighborhood has changed over the last 16 years since she has lived there.

“This use to be a nice neighborhood, but now no,” she said.

There was a policeman who actually heard the gunfire, but when he drove down the street he didn’t see anyone or any shell casings, so he just wrote a report.

Police told News 2 Friday night a stolen dirt bike and a stolen handgun were recovered from the home.

The 19-year-old woman living there was arrested on possession of stolen property, felony vandalism and simple possession of marijuana.

The investigation is on-going into who shot the house.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP. A reward up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.