Mt. Juliet woman in Las Vegas recounts moments of mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – News’s Brent Remadna is in Las Vegas in the wake of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date.

He caught up with a woman from Mt. Juliet who described the chilling moments she heard there was an active shooter just a few blocks from where she was.

Ginger Raines said her story starts like any other. She is in Las Vegas for her birthday and was playing cards when a woman approached to tell her there was an active shooter.

That’s when she heard screaming and yelling, describing the next hour as a nightmare.

“A mob of people came running into our hotel. There was a man with a little bit of blood on his shoulder, I did see that, and we could hear the popping,” Raines told News 2.

“We didn’t know what was happening, but what we thought was that there was an active shooter coming into the room with them,” she continued.

Raines said she waited around until they were given the all clear she then went up to her room to find out what happened.

As for what she did next, she says the first people she texted was her family, letting them know she was ok.

Raines said the shooting said it made her fearful to go outside the next day but that she won’t let it stop her from living life.

“It is a little bit scary to think about being outside, but I don’t have control over other people. I have control over the way I handle situations and the message that I send, and I think if we all do that, then this doesn’t win. I’m still gonna go enjoy my time here, and I’m still going to enjoy being home—and I love Nashville. That’s something else. There’s a lot of people here in Vegas that are a lot like our people in Nashville—super kind, you don’t meet a stranger her,” she told News 2.

