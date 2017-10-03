Middle Tenn. church working to reunite father with son shot in Vegas attack

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church in Big Sandy is working to reunite a man with his son who was shot during the Las Vegas concert attack.

According to Pastor Daryl Lewis with Big Sandy First Baptist Church, a family friend confirmed Jason McMillan was shot twice during the incident Sunday night and was taken to a hospital.

His condition is not known.

McMillan’s father Mike lives in Big Sandy, but it’s unclear if Jason lives there as well.

Pastor Lewis said Mike McMillan is a member of Big Sandy Church of God of Prophecy and that church is trying to fly McMillan out to Vegas so he can be with his son.

News 2 has reached out to Big Sandy Church of God of Prophecy.

McMillan is the second connection from Big Sandy to the Las Vegas attack.

Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old nurse died after shielding his wife Heather from bullets. She was not hurt.

