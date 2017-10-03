Mary Prue Alley, Harding Academy, October 4, 2017

She’s funny, energetic and passionate about numbers!

That’s what students love about Mary Prue Alley, a 6th and 7th grade math teacher at Harding Academy in Nashville.

After 40 year of teaching she still shapes lessons to challenge students to see math in exciting ways.

So we honor Mary Prue Alley as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which as raised more than 4 billion dollars for education programs.

Click here to view past educators.

Fill out the form below to nominate an outstanding educator.

After nominating your teacher, tune in to News 2 Thursdays at 10 p.m.and Fridays between 6 to 7 a.m.to see our weekly educator spotlight.