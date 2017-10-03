Lebanon hosts National Night Out at Don Fox Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Area neighborhoods are taking part in another National Night Out on Tuesday. Communities are coming together to fight back against crime.

One of the events is being held in Lebanon at Don Fox Park where News 2 spoke with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Bryan spoke about what types of crime they’re experiencing and why events like Night Out are helpful.

“We’re dealing with different car burglaries, thefts, out buildings being broken into, and tis important that we have events like we’re having tonight to inform of, you know, open up the line of communications between the law enforcement and the community,” he told News 2.

The sheriff continued, “And we do this every year, and it plays a big role in opening up that line of communicating because we couldn’t do our job without the public.”

Lebanon’s event began at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. There are several activities and areas for families and kids wishing to get to know their local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Other agencies involved are the Lebanon police and fire departments.