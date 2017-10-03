Large rock flies through windshield, knocks driver out in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a terrifying situation for one family after a rock plummeted through their windshield, leaving the driver severely wounded.

“Some maniac threw a rock through his window, knocked him out, and he’s lucky to be alive,” Lula Turner explained of her grandson, James Turner.

The Antioch family is now searching for answers.

With his mouth now wired shut, James, 24, tries to remember exactly what happened Sunday night Sept. 24.

“He doesn’t know what happened. We are wanting to know who saw or who did see anything that happened,” his father Jim Turner told to News 2.

Jim Turner says us his son has autism and just started driving a few months ago. He says James was driving his friend, who also has autism, home at the time.

They were going down Bell Road around 10 p.m. when it happened out of the blue.

“A passing car threw a rock out into his windshield, which hit him straight in the face,” the father explained.

The large rock knocked James out, and it appears his car hit the guard rail on both sides while the passenger took over the steering wheel and pulled the emergency break to get off of the roadway to safety.

James was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“His top lip was totally torn open and hanging. The chin is split, the jaw is broken up through here, he has a plate here, he has a plate here, these teeth are all out,” Lula Turner pointed out on X-ray photos.

She says James spent several days in the hospital and the surgeries aren’t over yet.

“I call him my superman,” she said with a smile.

The family doesn’t have any leads on who could have hurled the rock and is pleading for the public’s help.

“This was a random act that somebody just being malicious,” said Lula Turner.

“(We don’t know) if it’s just some kids or adult or who that’s just out there thinking it’s funny, laughing about it. It’s not funny,” added Jim Turner.

While the incident has turned their world upside down, they are thankful James survived.

“Gods looking out after him, because like I said that could have killed him,” stated Jim Turner.

If you have any leads, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

