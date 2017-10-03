John Rich gave off-duty officer his gun during Las Vegas shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Big & Rich performed just hours before Jason Aldean at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas last Sunday.

The duo, John Rich and Big Kenny, had already left the area at the time and were at the Redneck Riviera, a bar Rich owns.

After the tragedy began unfolding, someone informed the crowd there was an active shooter at the festival.

It was then the bar went on lockdown, and the country artist loaned his gun to an off-duty police officer who stood guard over the crowd.

“This guy walks up to me and says, ‘Hey, I’m a Minneapolis police officer off duty.’ He said, ‘I’m in Las Vegas on my honeymoon. I’m unarmed. Are you armed?’” Rich recounted to News 2.

PHOTOS: Shooting on the Vegas strip

“I said, ‘Yes sir, I’m armed,’ and he said, ‘Can I take your firearm? I’m going to hold point on this front door until we get the all clear,’” Rich continued.

The country singer said he then handed his gun over to the officer, who stood guard for almost three hours, protecting everyone inside the bar.

“He stood guard at that front door as our line of defense between what was outside and what was inside,” he told News 2.

Rich said he did get his gun back and has been in touch with that Minneapolis officer, who said he wants to remain anonymous.

The mystery man reportedly said he didn’t need any credit; he’s a police officer, and that’s what police officers do.

Rich also said he doesn’t want people to fear going to shows or “stop living as an American. Don’t let that happen.”

Click here for complete coverage of the Las Vegas attack.