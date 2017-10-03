Jason Aldean cancels weekend shows in wake of Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Jason Aldean cancelled his next three shows in the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel, raining hundreds of shots on the 22,000 people watching Aldean’s concert as he performed on stage.

While the singer and his band and crew were not injured, 59 people died and another 527 were injured, 50 of whom remained in critical condition as of Tuesday.

As a result, Aldean announced he’ll be cancelling his next three shows in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim. The tour will resume on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Below is the full statement posted to Aldean’s social media accounts and website:

As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends. Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed. I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.” Thank You and God Bless.

He noted refunds are available at the point of purchase.

